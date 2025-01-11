LEWES, Del. - University of Delaware students partnered with the Greater Lewes Foundation’s Open Space Alliance to help protect the Fourth Street Preserve, the last forested property in Lewes.
The 30-acre parcel, historically the first land deeded to Delaware settlers over 350 years ago, is a vital wildlife habitat and flood barrier. The foundation aims to raise $8 million by Sept. 15, 2025, to buy the land, with 70% of the goal already secured.
Campaign coordinator Susan Hyde praised the students’ efforts for expanding outreach statewide.