The Fourth Street Preserve is a historically significant parcel of land spanning both sides of Fourth Street. (Horizon Philanthropic Services)

LEWES, Del. - University of Delaware students partnered with the Greater Lewes Foundation’s Open Space Alliance to help protect the Fourth Street Preserve, the last forested property in Lewes.

The 30-acre parcel, historically the first land deeded to Delaware settlers over 350 years ago, is a vital wildlife habitat and flood barrier. The foundation aims to raise $8 million by Sept. 15, 2025, to buy the land, with 70% of the goal already secured.

Campaign coordinator Susan Hyde praised the students’ efforts for expanding outreach statewide.

