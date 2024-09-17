LEWES, Del. — The Fourth Street Preserve campaign has reached 70% of its $8 million fundraising goal, thanks to a $1.4 million commitment from Delaware's Open Space Council. With one year remaining, the campaign aims to preserve a 30-acre forested tract of land within Lewes city limits. The purchase agreement calls for settlement by Sept. 15, 2025.
The initiative, led by the Greater Lewes Foundation, seeks to restore natural habitats, create passive recreation opportunities, and provide educational resources for the community. Delaware’s Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service is set to hold a conservation easement to ensure the land's permanent protection.
“We are extremely appreciative of Delaware's Open Space Council’s commitment to this project,” said James Ford, the campaign chair. “While this brings us to $5.5 million in donations, we still need another $2.5 million through private donations, foundation grants, and additional public funding requests."
The campaign has already secured over 1,000 individual donations totaling $2.3 million. Ford noted that these contributions demonstrate the community’s strong determination to preserve Lewes’ last forested habitat.
State Forester Kyle Hoyd said the Open Space Council’s support highlights the importance of the project. “We look forward to sustainably managing this community forest for future generations through the partnerships being formed,” Hoyd said.
New partnerships include a plant survey by Master Naturalists from the University of Delaware, interest from the Cape Henlopen School District in using the preserve as a “living classroom,” and a model for other urban forests throughout the state.
“We are also developing early plans for public paths, wetlands, and drainage,” said Pam Costanzi, campaign director. “This property plays a critical role in flood prevention for Lewes.”
The Fourth Street Preserve is historically significant as the first deeded land in Lewes. A book titled *The First Settler of Lewes*, recounting the 360-year history of the area, will be published by The History Press in November, with proceeds benefiting the campaign.
For more information, donations, or to sign up for the campaign newsletter, visit osalewes.org or call 302-644-0107.