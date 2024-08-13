LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Board of Public Works Water Department will be conducting hydrant flow tests in Lewes on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The testing is slated to take place in the following areas:
- Olde Town White's Pond
- Lewes Waterfront Preserve
- Cedar Street
- Tennessee Avenue
According to the Board of Public Works, during this time, property owners may experience low water pressure or discolored water for up to 24 hours which can be visible throughout the system, not just the area being tested.
Officials ask that homeowners run water on cold for 10 to 15 minutes until discolored water clears. It is also recommended to not do any laundry during this time.
The Board of Public Works says that these tests are needed as the City of Lewes mandates fire suppression systems for new one/two-family dwellings, requiring the Water Department to certify hydrant location, system flow, static/residual and pitot pressure, and water flow availability before issuing building permits.
For further information, direct any questions or concerns regarding the hydrant flow test requirements to the City of Lewes at 302-645-7777. For issues related to water quality, contact the Lewes BPW at 302-645-6228.