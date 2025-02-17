SEAFORD, Del. — The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that was intentionally set Saturday afternoon, leading to the arrest of an 87-year-old man.
The fire was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 25000 block of Griff’s Way. Firefighters from the Blades Volunteer Fire Company, Seaford Fire Department, and mutual aid companies arrived to find heavy fire coming from a single-family home and garage. The house was unoccupied at the time.
Deputy State Fire Marshals, assisted by the Georgetown Police Department, determined that Robert Emmons, 87, of Seaford, was responsible for starting the fire. He was arrested and charged with second-degree arson and first-degree reckless endangering.
The fire caused an estimated $700,000 in damage, according to investigators.