SMYRNA, Del. - A barge caught fire in the Delaware Bay Tuesday, prompting several agencies to respond near Smyrna. On Wednesday morning, Delaware Emergency Management Agency announced that the barge fire was brought under control.
No injuries were reported for this incident. The United States Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay was the lead agency on the fire.
At 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, the Coast Guard watchstanders received a call from the tug "Douglas J" and said the barge they were towing was on fire.
Other responding agencies include the Delaware State Police, DNREC Emergency Response Team, Delaware Natural Resources Police Fish and Wildlife, Bowers Fire Company Inc, Wilmington Fire Department, Good Will Fire Company, South Bowers Fire Company, the New Castle County Office of Emergency Management, Delaware Emergency Management Agency, Kent County Department of Public Safety and Leipsic Volunteer Fire Company. The Philadelphia Fire Department is enroute to assist.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard is ensuring the vessel is stable and able to safely proceed to Camden, New Jersey, where the material will be offloaded. No injuries have been reported at this time and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.