DELMARVA — DelDOT has announced schedule changes for the replacement of the bridge on Route 54/Lighthouse Road. Originally slated for spring 2025, construction will now begin in early 2026 due to delays in the National Environmental Policy Act process, impacted by tidal and navigation considerations.

DelDOT Director of Community Relations C.R. McLeod said the Environmental Policy Act process applies to this bridge because it is "in and over water." McLeod added, "The plan requires review for the environmental impacts."

The project will be conducted in two phases, with work occurring from October 2026 to May 2027 and resuming from October 2027 to May 2028. DelDOT assures the public that the bridge remains structurally sound and will continue to be monitored for safety.

Additional public outreach is planned as the revised construction date approaches to keep residents and travelers informed.

