REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Rehoboth Beach Police say they arrested former city commissioner Richard Byrne, 78, for allegedly stealing campaign signs from a local candidate. Now, Delaware House District 14 candidate Mike Simpler says it was his signs that were stolen.
In a statement released by Simpler, he expressed gratitude to Rehoboth Beach police for what he says is their work investigating his complaints that led to the arrest.
Byrne, who served as a commissioner from 2018 to 2021, was taken into custody following an investigation that began on Oct. 30, after officers received complaints about the repeated removal of signs.
Despite police efforts to track down the thief, the signs continued to disappear. On Nov. 4, officers spotted Byrne in possession of several stolen signs at their original location.
Byrne was arrested without incident and now faces two counts of theft under $1,500 and two counts of criminal mischief under $1,000, all misdemeanors.
He has been released on his own recognizance.