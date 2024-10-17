HARBESON, Del. - Shortly after noon on Wednesday, two cars collided at the intersection of Lewes Georgetown Highway and Prettyman Road.
According to Delaware State Police, a Honda CRV was travelling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway approaching Prettyman Road. At the same time, a Nissan Sentra was travelling southbound on Prettyman Road stopped for the stop sign at Lewes-Georgetown Highway.
The investigation revealed that the Sentra failed to remain stopped and entered the westbound lane of Lewes-Georgetown Highway into the path of the Honda. As a result, the front of the Honda hit the driver’s side front of the Nissan.
The driver of the Honda, a 46-year-old woman and a passenger, a 73-year-old woman, both from Selbyville, were not injured. However the driver of the Nissan, a 63-year-old man from Milford, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, says DSP.
Several DSP troopers responded to the accident alongside the Georgetown Fire Company. The Milton Fire Department was dispatched to the scene, but were cancelled while enroute.
Roadways in all directions remained closed to traffic for about 45 minutes.