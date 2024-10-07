LEWES, Del.- A man who served nearly 20 years in Lewes government, Ted Becker, 74, died Sunday afternoon at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia.
Becker was the city's mayor from 2014 to 2022. Prior to becoming mayor, he was a city council member beginning in 2004. After losing in the 2022 mayor election, Becker became the Commissioner of the Delaware River and Bay Authority.
He was a long-time resident of Lewes, moving to the city in 1981. Becker was a managing partner of Stewart Becker Properties and was an owner of the Inn at Canal Square.
Becker previously worked at the U.S. Division of Special Education at the Department of Education. A graduate of the Ohio State University, Becker served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves from 1978-1996.
Community members expressed shock and sadness over former Mayor Ted Becker's passing. One local, Michiko Seto, owner of Blooming Boutique, reflected, “Gosh, it was a big shock; I just found out this morning."
Seto shared that Becker played a significant role in her career, saying, “He was the person who actually gave me my first break, starting in business when I first moved here and gave me my first lease back in August of 2006 on Market Street.”
Others remembered Becker as a loyal customer and friend. Ken Norman, a local business owner, stated, “Ted was a customer of mine and a huge supporter. I’m very grateful to have known him.”
Andrew Lyter, director of the Lewes Historical Society, said Becker's influence continues to shape the community today. “People are flocking here for a reason. I think a lot of his efforts are part of that.”
"As the longtime former Mayor of Lewes, Ted was a true champion for its year-round residents and summertime visitors. He was also an environmental champion and a supporter of all of Delaware’s coastal communities," said Senator Tom Carper in a statement Monday, "My staff and I were privileged to work with him on legislation that protects our coasts and replenishes our beaches, and he always approached those conversations with the Golden Rule in mind. Lewes is a better place because of Ted. Delaware is also a better place because of Ted. We will miss him, but will always be grateful to have called him our friend."
Senator Chris Coons also joined in offering condolences saying, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ted Becker, a man I knew for more than two decades from his time on city council to his service as mayor to his leadership on the Lewes Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Lewes Foundation. He is one of the greatest public servants Lewes has ever known,"
Coons referred to Becker as a "wonderful mayor" who "had an innate understanding of how to balance the requirements of a tourist-filled world-class beach community with the needs of the year-round residents who made up his constituency."
Governor John Carney announces he will request flags be lowered pending the day of Becker's funeral. The governor offered his own sentiments about the former Lewes mayor saying, "Ted served the public selflessly and was always willing to help whenever asked - He was a true gentleman and a pleasure to work with, always trying to do the right thing. I saw Ted most at home with Joe at the Inn at Canal Square. I was lucky to have Ted as a friend and colleague over the years and I will miss him."
According to the Greater Lewes Foundation, Becker underwent regenerative heart surgery in Dec. 2022. Michael Rawl, who worked alongside Ted Becker for the GLF, says Becker will be remembered for his many contributions, including preservation.
"In 2000 he and Mr. Stewart (W. Joseph Stewart) initiated and led a community-wide effort to save Lewes’ waterfront from development. Both became founding members of the Greater Lewes Foundation, which organized an $11 million campaign to purchase the land and create the Lewes Canalfront Park, which opened in 2008."
Other projects Becker worked on include the restoration of the Nassau School, a redesign of the deVries Monument and an $8 million project to save the Fourth Street Preserve, says GLF.
A public celebration of Becker's life is being planned for late October. GLF says donations to the Fourth Street Preserve project are encouraged in lieu of flowers.