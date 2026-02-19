GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Delaware Department of Education’s Charter School Accountability Committee has recommended revoking the charter of the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence, citing concerns related to enrollment, academic performance, finances and organizational operations.
A Department of Education report released in January found the charter school was 85 students below its projected enrollment, a factor the committee said contributed to its recommendation, though it was not the sole reason.
BASSE responded in a statement issued Wednesday night, "We remain committed to our students, families, and staff. BASSE was founded on the belief that proximity, equity, and excellence transform lives. Our scholars deserve stability, opportunity, and a school community that believes in their potential. We are prepared to demonstrate that BASSE has both the leadership and community support necessary to remain open and thrive.”
BASSE Head of School Chantalle Ashford said the school remains in an early growth phase and needs more time to stabilize. She said charter schools often take three to five years to become established and noted BASSE is only two years old.
Ashford also said recruiting students in Sussex County has been challenging because many families are unfamiliar with charter schools. “In my experience in recruiting students here in Sussex County, our families are not all familiar with charter schools,” Ashford said.
The committee also cited insufficient student participation in state testing, saying the school failed to meet Delaware’s 95% participation requirement. Ashford said the shortfall was caused by significant student attrition during the school year.
She said BASSE began last year with 208 students and ended the year with approximately 150. “When you have a very small population of students, and we started the year off with 208 students last year, we ended the school year around 150 students,” Ashford said. “So there was a lot of attrition, and you have to account for that attrition in the testing data.”
The report further stated the school’s submitted budget appeared to overstate anticipated revenues. The school told CoastTV it maintains fiscal stability and has no outstanding debts. “We don't have any situation at this point in time where there are vendors who are not paid,” said Dr. Katherine Cauley, secretary of the school’s board of directors.
State Rep. Alonna Berry, who founded the school and represents District 20, declined to comment. The school was part of Berry’s campaign platform.
A public hearing on the recommendation is scheduled for 5 p.m. March 9 at Delaware Technical Community College Owens Campus. Public comment will also be accepted by email at infocso.DOE@doe.k12.de.us.
The Department of Education committee said it struggled at times to reach members of the school during its review process. School leaders said many of the issues identified stem from decisions made under a previous head of school, adding that current leadership has followed required procedures and addressed concerns appropriately.
After reviewing the full record, Cindy Marten, Delaware’s secretary of education, will present her decision to the Delaware State Board of Education for assent at its March 19 meeting.
If the recommendation is upheld, the school would close at the end of the 2025–26 academic year.
Students would be permitted to return to their home district schools or apply to another district or charter school accepting students. A closure would be considered good cause, allowing families to apply after the January School Choice deadline. The Department of Education would also provide a grace period to allow families time to secure new placements.
The school opened in Fall 2024 and currently serves students in grades six through nine, with plans to expand to 10th grade next school year. Ashford said she is encouraging parents with school-aged children to tour the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence and learn more about its programs.