GEORGETOWN, Del. — Delaware State Police have announced the four missing children from Georgetown have been found. After DSP disseminated the Gold Alert for the children, their father returned them to Troop 3.
DSP says the children are safe and the father, a 33-year-old man from Georgetown, was arrested for violating a court order. He has been arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released from custody after paying a $800 cash bond.
On Dec. 8, troopers said the children were last seen in the area of Clipper Street in Smyrna on Friday, Dec. 5. Efforts to contact or locate Mallory Broomall, the oldest of the group, were unsuccessful, and police said there was growing concern for the children's safety and well-being.
Troopers described the children as the following:
Mallory Broomall: 12 years old, approximately 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 90 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Cody Broomall: 8 years old, about 3 feet 5 inches tall, also weighing 90 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Evey Broomall: 6 years old, around 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair.
Cash Broomall: 5 years old, approximately 3 feet tall, weighing about 30 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.