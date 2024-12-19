DELAWARE - DNREC has unveiled the 2024-2028 Delaware State Energy Plan, outlining strategies to address energy-related challenges while advancing the state’s transition to clean energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
"The 2024-2028 Delaware State Energy Plan maps out strategies we can deploy to meet the state’s energy and emissions reduction goals while maintaining a reliable and resilient grid and increasing energy justice in disadvantaged communities," said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin.
The updated energy plan identifies five key action areas:
- Energy justice: Addressing energy inequality and its associated health, social, and economic impacts
- Renewable energy and clean technologies: Expanding carbon-free energy generation to meet Climate Change Solutions Act goals
- Energy efficiency and beneficial electrification: Enhancing energy use in homes and businesses to reduce emissions
- Grid modernization: Adapting the power grid to new technologies and ensuring reliability
- Workforce development: Preparing Delaware’s workforce for the demands of a clean energy economy
The plan, last updated in 2009, reflects recommendations from the expanded Governor’s Energy Advisory Council, which convened 25 public meetings and three public engagement sessions in 2023. The council approved 82 recommendations in January 2024 and held additional outreach sessions in August.
Dave Thompson lives in Lewes and thinks this plan is great for Sussex County's future.
"I think that anything that for a renewable energy or clean energy is a great idea because it's the future eventually, and we have to just embrace that as soon as we can," Thompson said.
However, not everyone agrees. Don Rousak lives in Rehoboth Beach and is not happy about the plans for wind turbines.
"I think a lot of people who are in the area are not going to be happy about this," Rousak said when asked about the wind turbines section of the plan.
The hefty 76-page document is the first State Energy Plan update since 2009.
"Real goals and strategies emerged that will be useful to Delawareans in the face of ever-changing, energy-related challenges over the next five years." said GEAC Chair Ed Kee.
DNREC Secretary Garvin called the plan a living document that will adapt to evolving conditions and technological advancements.
"So, while our energy and climate planning efforts require looking ahead as far as 2050, this iteration of the plan is designed to guide toward our goals for the next five years." said Garvin.