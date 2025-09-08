BLADES, Del.- 58-year-old Purnell Collins died Saturday night after his truck crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with two other cars near Blades, Delaware State Police said.
According to DSP, the crash happened around 11 p.m. Sept. 6 on Seaford Road, just outside Blades. Troopers attempted to stop a Chevrolet Silverado for a registration violation. The truck had an expired temporary tag, police said.
Troopers report the driver sped north, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Ford F-150 head-on in the southbound left turn lane as Seaford Road becomes Market Street.
The impact pushed the F-150 into a Chevrolet Camaro traveling behind it, DSP said.
Investigators said Collins was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Collins was from Seaford.
The F-150 driver, a 34-year-old man from Laurel, was wearing a seatbelt and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released. The 20-year-old Camaro driver from Delmar, Maryland, also wearing a seatbelt, declined medical treatment.
DSP said Market Street was partially closed for about five hours while members of the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated and cleared the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Corporal K. Argo at (302) 703-3264.