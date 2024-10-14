DSP

The crash happened at approximately 2:33 p.m. on Hardscrabble Road when a westbound Peterbilt 567 roll-off container truck made a left turn onto Landfill Lane into the path of an eastbound Nissan Sentra, which attempted to swerve but collided with the truck, said DSP.

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have identified John Cardona-Esquea as the 20-year-old driver that died in a car accident Oct. 10 in Georgetown.

The crash happened at approximately 2:33 p.m. on Hardscrabble Road when a westbound Peterbilt 567 roll-off container truck made a left turn onto Landfill Lane into the path of an eastbound Nissan Sentra, which attempted to swerve but collided with the truck, said DSP.

The driver of the Sentra, Cardona-Esquea, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The truck driver, a 30-year-old man from Seaford, was not injured. Hardscrabble Road was closed for four hours for investigation, and DSP continues to investigate the incident.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you