GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have identified John Cardona-Esquea as the 20-year-old driver that died in a car accident Oct. 10 in Georgetown.
The crash happened at approximately 2:33 p.m. on Hardscrabble Road when a westbound Peterbilt 567 roll-off container truck made a left turn onto Landfill Lane into the path of an eastbound Nissan Sentra, which attempted to swerve but collided with the truck, said DSP.
The driver of the Sentra, Cardona-Esquea, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The truck driver, a 30-year-old man from Seaford, was not injured. Hardscrabble Road was closed for four hours for investigation, and DSP continues to investigate the incident.