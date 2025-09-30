DELAWARE- Students and staff at the University of Delaware and Delaware State University were evacuated Tuesday following what UD called a “potential campus safety incident" and a bomb threat at DSU. UD has since resumed to normal activities and DSU's campus will reopen as scheduled on Wednesday.
Shortly before noon, an alert was sent to the UD campus community instructing people to leave Gore Hall, Sharp Lab and Mitchell Hall immediately due to police activity. The message urged everyone to avoid the area and follow instructions from police, adding, “If you see something, say something" according to NBC10.
A university spokesperson confirmed the evacuations were a precaution while University of Delaware Police investigated a report of a possible threat.
"UD Police are investigating a report of a potential campus safety incident and, out of an abundance of caution, evacuated Gore Hall, Sharp Lab and Mitchell Hall to prioritize the safety of our University community. Per UD Police, please avoid the area for now and anticipate traffic impacts nearby. The University will provide updates as more information becomes available," the school's statement read.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no further details had been released regarding the nature of the threat or whether any weapons or dangerous items were found. No injuries have been reported but the three buildings evacuated are back to normal.
Meanwhile, DSU in Dover received a bomb threat just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. According to university officials, campus police coordinated with state and federal law enforcement to investigate the threat.
Out of an abundance of caution, DSU evacuated academic buildings, canceling classes for the rest of Tuesday and sending all employees home except for essential personnel. The campus has since been cleared by law enforcement and will go back to normal Wednesday.