DELAWARE- Early Wednesday morning, Nov. 27, a dump truck traveling southbound on I-95 hit the Route 141 northbound bridge while its bed was raised, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. Engineers are currently assessing the damage to determine its severity.
The incident has caused significant disruptions, with closures in place at several key routes:
- I-95 southbound is now open
- Route 141 is now open
- I-295 at Route 141 is closed
The closures are indefinite, and DelDOT warns drivers to expect major traffic delays.