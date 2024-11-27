Dump truck hits bridge on I-95, prompting major closures

Early Wednesday morning, November 27, a dump truck traveling southbound on I-95 hit the Route 141 northbound bridge while its bed was raised. (DelDOT)

DELAWARE- Early Wednesday morning, Nov. 27, a dump truck traveling southbound on I-95 hit the Route 141 northbound bridge while its bed was raised, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. Engineers are currently assessing the damage to determine its severity.

Route 141 northbound bridge

The closures are indefinite, and DelDOT warns drivers to expect major traffic delays. (DelDOT)

The incident has caused significant disruptions, with closures in place at several key routes:

  • I-95 southbound is now open
  • Route 141 is now open
  • I-295 at Route 141 is closed

The closures are indefinite, and DelDOT warns drivers to expect major traffic delays. 

