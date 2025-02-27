FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The Fenwick Island Town Council is set to vote Friday on proposed updates to the town’s noise ordinance, which would establish clearer definitions and stricter enforcement measures for noise violations.
The proposed changes include expanding quiet hours, implementing decibel-level limits, and utilizing new noise monitoring technology. If approved, the updates would take effect immediately.
Under the new regulations, quiet hours would begin at 10 p.m. instead of midnight and continue until 8 a.m. During non-quiet hours, noise levels would be capped at 65 decibels, with a lower limit of 55 decibels during quiet hours.
Law enforcement officers would use decibel-measuring equipment, including a smartphone app, to assess noise levels and issue fines for violations. Residents will also have access to the same app to monitor their own noise levels and ensure compliance.
Local resident Terry Aylsworth supports the proposed measures, noting the importance of maintaining Fenwick Island’s quiet community atmosphere. "As it's called, the quiet community, to keep it kind of in line with that is not a bad thing at all," Aylsworth said.
Aylsworth also compared Fenwick Island to the neighboring Ocean City, highlighting the contrast in noise levels. "When you go down there, or if you try and sit on the beach or do anything, the noise sometimes is just unbelievable. This is definitely the quiet community, and I think everybody really likes it."
Fines for noise violations would be set at $200 per offense. The council’s decision on the updated ordinance will be made during its meeting on Friday.