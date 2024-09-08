Milford Shooting

Milford Police will continue to investigate a shooting that sent four people to the hospital. 

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police have arrested two individuals for a shooting that left four people hurt on Labor Day Weekend.

According to police, the shooting happened on Sep.1, at approximately 11:11 p.m. Police say when officers arrived at the 200 block of North Street they discovered four victims with gunshot wounds. The injured were then transported to a local hospital, where they are currently in stable condition.

Milford officers say Deontae L. King, 20 of Lincoln, and Laquan T. Johnson, 26 of Harrington, conspired with one another to commit the shooting. On Friday, September 6, detectives secured arrest warrants for King and Johnson related to this incident.  

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting and urge anyone with information to come forward. Officials say people can contact Detective Burgos with details about the investigation at (302) 422-8081 Ext. 5170. Alternatively, those wishing to remain anonymous can provide tips through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online

