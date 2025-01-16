SELBYVILLE, Del. - What is currently an empty patch of snow-covered grass is usually brimming with concertgoers during the summer months. Freeman Arts Pavilion, a beloved venue for live performances, is embarking on a significant transformation that promises to enhance the experience for both performers and audiences.
The Freeman Arts Pavilion has begun a major improvement project to enhance the concert-going experience with a permanent stage and upgraded facilities. A groundbreaking ceremony, attended by Freeman Arts staff and construction partner Gillis Gilkerson, marked the start of this transformative effort.
“We’re so thrilled to announce that we are under construction with our permanent stage and back-of-the-house facilities,” said Patti Grimes, Executive Director of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, which oversees the venue.
The new 42-foot-tall, 100-foot-long stage will include state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems, along with climate-controlled backstage facilities for performers. Located on the venue’s south lawn, the stage will face north, offering a new terraced seating design with improved visibility for attendees.
Dwight Miller, project executive for Gillis Gilkerson, expressed his enthusiasm for the project’s impact on the community. “I’ve learned a lot about the arts over the years. Through my kids, I got involved in high school musicals, and I helped them build sets. Throughout the years, I’ve seen how music and the arts can really enlighten and secure the education and self-esteem of a lot of kids,” Miller said.
The improvement project, currently in the fundraising phase, is a multi-year effort. Grimes emphasized the need for continued community support to bring the vision to life. “As we break ground and bring more facilities and amenities to this project, we will continue to need the support of the capital project,” she said.
While the updates are expected to be completed before the 2026 performance season, the venue assured patrons that concerts will continue as scheduled in 2025.