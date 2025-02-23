SALISBURY, Md. - Detectives with the SPD and the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of Parsons Rd. Officers were dispatched on Feb. 22, 2025, at about 5:58 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on a man. Upon arrival, authorities discovered that the man had suffered fatal gunshot wounds.
Update:
Officers discovered 57-year-old Roy Walters of Salisbury suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police believe the fatal shooting occurred around 3:50 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 22. Investigators are now asking the public to help locate 31-year-old Jabril Roynell Walters of Princess Anne. According to law enforcement, Jabril—identified as the victim’s son—has an outstanding warrant for his arrest in connection with a first-degree assault that occurred in July 2024.
Authorities suspect that Jabril may have information related to his father’s death
Anyone with information about the Parsons Road shooting is asked to contact Maryland State Police at (410) 749-3101, Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165, or call anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776.