LEWES, Del. — The Lewes Board of Public Works has responded to a power outage that affected the city and its wastewater treatment plant as a winter storm moved through the area. Lewes BPW has since lifted any limitations on use.
In a statement, Lewes BPW had said on Monday, “We are currently experiencing a power outage, and our crews are working diligently to restore service as safely and quickly as possible.”
The utility had said the outage impacted the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
“Due to the outage, the wastewater treatment plant is impacted. Please refrain from flushing toilets and limit water use until further notice to help prevent system issues,” the statement said.
Lewes BPW also urged people who live there to stay off the roads unless necessary and to avoid potential hazards caused by the storm.
“We also urge everyone to avoid unnecessary travel and stay clear of downed power lines, fallen tree limbs, and flooded areas. Safety remains our top priority,” according to the statement.
Anyone with an emergency to report is asked to contact the Lewes Board of Public Works at 302-645-6228.
