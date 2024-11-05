MILTON, Del. — Twin Branch Winery, located near Routes 16 and 30 in Milton, is asking for community support as it applies for a Conditional Use zoning permit.
According to the county, the permit was submitted on March 21 and while a winery alone would be allowed on agricultural property. However, a wine-tasting and events venue requires a conditional use.
When the winery initially opened, the county says it was operating without the proper land use approvals when it morphed from being a winery to a wine-tasting and events venue. It’s for that reason that the operation now needs a conditional use approval from the County following Planning and Zoning and County Council, which is scheduled to be considered at public hearings later this month and in January.
Separately, the winery was issued an order from the Delaware Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioner, which is from the state.
The winery says on Nov. 20, at 3 p.m., the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the winery’s application for a Conditional Use Zoning Permit, a step that would allow it to re-open.
In preparation for the hearing, Twin Branch Winery has created a petition to demonstrate community support. Supporters are encouraged to sign by Nov. 8 to ensure inclusion in the hearing materials. The winery says the petition has about 400 signatures as of Nov. 4.
“Together, we can secure this zoning change and obtain our Conditional Use License which will allow us to re-open our doors,” the winery stated. “We can’t wait to welcome you back with a glass of wine and continue making memories with our wonderful community.”
The winery is also inviting the public to submit letters of support directly to the Planning and Zoning Office.