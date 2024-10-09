LEWES, Del. - Plans for the Northstar development in Lewes move closer to reality after the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved several key items in a meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The subdivision plans to bring 758 single-family home lots, 94 multifamily units, and 96,000 square feet of commercial space to the intersection of Route 9 and Beaver Dam Road.
For residents like Milton Aufseeser, who has lived in the area for over six years, traffic is a major concern.
"The infrastructure is not accessible over here for having just two lanes, one each way, and if you have that many houses, most families have a minimum of two vehicles each, so double the number, and you will have so much traffic you will not be able to get around," Aufseeser said.
Susan Brooks, who lives nearby, sees the potential benefits but wishes there were fewer homes.
"I'm fine with the multi-use. I'm fine with the commercial space because we need that out here so we don't have to consistently go across Route One, so I'm okay with that. I just wish the housing numbers were a little less," Brooks said.
Others, like Peggy Borrego, worry the development could overwhelm the small area.
"I think it's going to be a bit of overdevelopment for this area. It's a small area. We already have traffic problems, doctor problems," Borrego said.
During Wednesday's meeting planning and zoning approved four ordinances tied to the Northstar project, including two zoning changes.
CZ 2025 Northstar Property, LLC SC – An ordinance to amend the Sussex County Comprehensive Zoning Map, changing the classification of a parcel from AR-1 (Agricultural Residential District) to C-3 (Heavy Commercial District).
CZ 2026 Northstar Property, LLC SC – An ordinance to amend the zoning map, reclassifying a parcel from AR-1 (Agricultural Residential District) to MR (Medium Density Residential District).
2023-14 Northstar Property, LLC SC – A Coastal Area cluster subdivision to divide 379.042 acres +/- into 758 single-family lots.
CU 2499 Northstar Property, LLC SC – An ordinance to grant a conditional use of land in an MR (Medium Density Residential District) to allow for 94 multi-family dwellings.
Commissioners said they considered public feedback but believe the development will have only a minor impact on local roadways—though some residents remain unconvinced.
Johannes Sayre, of Lewes, said the county needs a better plan for growth.
“No one wants to stop building, but you can’t have growth without a plan. Roads aren’t being expanded, and the county’s comprehensive plan says there’s limited room for improvement,” Sayre said.
The development now heads to County Council for final approval.