OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Convention Center, a bustling hub for events year-round, may soon see significant improvements as the town council considers a $3 million investment to enhance the facility.
Visitors from across the country frequent the convention center for various events, including concerts, conventions, and Ocean City’s annual Bike Week. Michael Cahill, a regular attendee, highlights its importance to the area.
"I'm down here next week for Bike Week. I'm here this week for a convention. There's concerts, and other events that happen right here," Cahill said. "Without the convention center, you wouldn't have a place to hold those big events."
With a growing calendar of events, the Ocean City Council is weighing the costs of several upgrades. The proposed $3 million project would fund a new generator and replace the roof.
The upgrades would be financed through general obligation bonds for FY25. A decision on whether to move forward with the project is expected on Monday.
For Cahill, the improvements are a logical step. "Any time you do a roof on any building, it adds value," he said. "It's there for safety — stops leaks and that kind of stuff from different weather events, rain, snow, so forth."
If approved, the council will hold the first reading of the bond ordinance on September 16.