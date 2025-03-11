OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Council is considering a proposal to add a parking garage and additional space at the Ocean City Convention Center, aiming to alleviate parking shortages during events.
The center, which currently has just over 1,000 parking spots, frequently reaches full capacity, regardless of the season. A proposed expansion would add 560 additional parking spaces to accommodate increasing demand.
During a work session Tuesday, city officials discussed the financial aspects of the project. The first phase of the master plan is projected to cost $19 million, while a second phase would require an additional $33 million.
Ocean City Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo emphasized the economic benefits of the expansion. “This facility generates $60 to $70 million in economic benefit. It’s a year-round business, and those groups coming in provide another opportunity to showcase Ocean City as a live, work, and play destination,” Perlozzo said.
To fund the project, city officials are considering increasing the local food tax from 0.5 percent to 1 percent. However, some residents, including local Steve Heemann, argue that taxpayer money could be better spent elsewhere. “Ocean City is big enough. There’s enough traffic and people as it is. I’m sure we can use the money somewhere else,” Heemann said.
The town plans to commission an economic study to assess the potential impacts of the project.