OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Council is set to review a series of proposed regulations aimed at restricting the public display of obscene, vulgar, or profane materials and merchandise along the Boardwalk.
The proposals seek to address concerns regarding minors being exposed to explicit content while walking along the boardwalk.
Proposed Prohibitions:
- Business establishments would be prohibited from openly displaying obscene, vulgar, sexually oriented, or profane materials unless confined to an area not visible from outside the store.
- Businesses displaying such materials would be required to post clearly legible signage informing patrons that explicit merchandise is present in designated areas.
Penalties for non-compliance include:
- A $500 municipal infraction fine for a first violation.
- A $1,000 fine for a second violation.
- A third violation would give the city manager authority to suspend or revoke the business’s license.
Local Durbin Hamilton supports the proposed changes, emphasizing Ocean City’s reputation as a family-friendly destination. "We're advertised as a family resort, so I believe that it should. It should be in the back of the store. It shouldn't be a storefront for little kids to see that," she said.
The Ocean City Council has stated that the proposed regulations do not violate First Amendment rights, citing that obscenity is not protected under the First Amendment.
However, some residents, like Geraldine Watkins, believe the initial penalty is too steep. "Warning first, in case you have an employee working here like you do seasonally and they put it out front, give the owner a chance to get that straightened out," Watkins suggested.
Watkins hopes the restrictions will reduce the visibility of explicit content while ensuring that businesses are not unduly burdened by fines. The City Council held a work session on the proposal and is expected to make a decision in the near future.