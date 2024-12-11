OCEAN CITY, Md. - People in Ocean City next summer will need their phones to pay for parking, as the town plans to phase out nearly all parking kiosks in favor of the ParkMobile service.
On Tuesday, the Ocean City Council approved a plan to remove 80 of the town’s 100 parking kiosks, leaving only the 20 kiosks at the Inlet Parking Lot operational for one final summer.
Local resident Melissa Wheeler expressed concerns about the change, particularly for older residents and visitors who may not be comfortable with the technology.
“I know my grandma doesn’t like apps,” Wheeler said with a laugh. “The apps might be a little bit rough for people in this town, just given that it’s primarily an older town.”
Although ParkMobile is primarily designed for smartphone use, there is also a number listed on the signs that people can call to book their parking. This option ensures that individuals without a smartphone can still pay for parking, provided they have access to a phone.
The decision to eliminate the kiosks is largely a financial one. According to the Ocean City Parking Division, the current kiosks are nearing the end of their lifespan. Replacing them would cost the town $1.2 million. Transitioning to the ParkMobile service is expected to save money in the long term by eliminating maintenance and operational expenses associated with the kiosks.
To ease the transition, the town plans to install signage on the remaining kiosks, notifying the public that this will be their final summer in operation. Additionally, efforts will be made to educate residents and visitors on how to use ParkMobile.
The 20 kiosks at the Inlet Parking Lot will remain operational through summer 2025 but will be removed after that.