CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Independent Investigations Division of Maryland's Attorney General's Office has identified the suspect and officer involved in a Sept. 4 officer-involved shooting.
The Maryland Attorney General's Office announced that the officer involved has been identified as CPD Cpl. Jacob Weber, and the attacker as 30-year-old Ryan Garcy from Cambridge. After a preliminary investigation, it was revealed by Maryland AG office officials that Cambridge Police Officers were dispatched to a call stating there was a man not only wielding a knife but chasing a woman with it.
A release from the Maryland AG's Office said officers received a call that took them to the intersection of Seaway Lane and Riverside Wharf at approximately 5 p.m. When CPD arrived, the department said they found Garcy.
According to the same release, officers gave Garcy verbal commands instructing him to drop the knife. When he did not comply, two officers deployed their tasers which proved to be ineffective. As Garcy continued to hold the knife, the office said he charged in the direction of officers. The office reports that officers shot Garcy only after he charged at officers.
The officer-involved was given aid for his non-life-threatening injuries. Reports from the Maryland AG's office found that in the case of Garcy, he was given immediate care before being transported to a local hospital, where he was then pronounced dead.
This investigation remains underway, and the Maryland AG's office encourages anyone with information about this investigation to reach out to the Independent Investigations Division of Maryland's Attorney General's Office by phone at 410-576-7070 or by email at IID@oag.state.md.us.