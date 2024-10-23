LEWES, Del. - The Delaware River and Bay Authority and members of the state's congressional delegation met Oct. 23 to discuss the new ferry vessel.
Sen. Tom Carper (D), Sen. Chris Coons (D) and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D) participated in the session. The three worked with the U.S. Department of Transportation in obtaining a $20 million grant to build a diesel-hybrid ferry that will replace a 40-year-old diesel engine vessel. A vessel that has been operating for most of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry's existence.
The new addition is part of an overall green energy plan. "As we get additional charging capacity and additional charging infrastructure, we're hoping it will be 100% green," Director of Ferry Operations Heath Gehrke told CoastTV.
Frequent ferry users are excited about a more environmentally-friendly ferry.
"I think it's important because we have to cut down on pollution," said Mae Cipriano from Lewes.
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry allows Cipriano to see her family and friends every month.
"I think it will draw more people to take the ferry. And they can come on board, get off in Lewes. It's good for the economy," said Cipriano.
The target to have the new hybrid ferry operating is mid-2027.