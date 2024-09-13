LEWES, Del. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper, Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced a $20 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA). The funds will replace an over 40-year-old diesel engine ferry serving the Cape May-Lewes Ferry route with a diesel-hybrid ferry, part of an effort to lower emissions and modernize the fleet.
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry, operational since 1964, has transported more than 50 million passengers between Delaware and New Jersey, supporting regional economies and tourism.
Director of Ferry Operations, Heath Gehrke, says the diesel-hybrid ferry is expected to reduce fuel consumption by anywhere from 30 to 90 percent and significantly lower emissions.
Gehrke says the ferry will also include modern amenities and nice accommodations like new kitchen and restaurant spaces.
"We're really excited that not only will it be a new vessel with all of the amenities, but it will be much greener and much better for that communities that we serve," said Gehrke.
“On behalf of the Delaware River and Bay Authority, I want to thank the Delaware congressional delegation for their collective and persistent efforts to obtaining this vital federal funding to construct the next generation of vessels for the Cape May – Lewes Ferry,” said DRBA Executive Director Thomas J. Cook. “Our goal is to improve service and reduce operating costs while laying the foundation for sustainable ferry operations for the next generation of our customers.”
Gehrke says the new ferry is expected to begin construction starting in mid-2025 and be completed in mid-2027.