OCEAN CITY, Md. - Anglers are preparing to cast their lines and set sail as the annual White Marlin Open kicks off on Monday, and John Leucas eagerly anticipates the event every year.
"I come here every year just because of the White Marlin tournament. Like, I don't come in July or I come in August 2 every time every year," Leucas said.
However, not everyone shares his enthusiasm. Before the Ocean City White Marlin Open, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent a letter to Ocean City Mayor Richard Meehan offering to donate the Fish Empathy Quilt for the city to display to "counteract the violence of fishing and promote friendliness to fish instead."
Ashley Byrne, a representative from PETA, explained the significance of the quilt.
"We wanted a way to remind people that fish belong in the water and that they are sentient, intelligent, complex individuals just like our dogs and cats at home," Byrne said.
PETA argues that fishing is abusive and maintains that their quilt offer is not a political stunt.
"Everyone, regardless of their political background, you know, agrees that animals shouldn't be abused," Byrne added.
The Fish Empathy Quilt, originally housed in Eureka City Hall in California, is hoping to find a new home in Ocean City. According to PETA President Ingrid Newkirk, the quilt is more than 300 square feet and contains over 100 handcrafted squares from PETA members and supporters.
Leucas, however, is concerned about the potential impact on the local economy if PETA's message gains traction.
"It would hurt the fishermen and the businesses. Because they wouldn't even have the time to go out because there's not a tournament anymore. You know, I mean, they got to make money every year off that tournament. And now that's just taken out of their pockets. And you're taking out of the pockets of the stores because people don't want to come down because they can't fish," Leucas expressed.
The White Marlin Open is set to begin on Monday, with hundreds of anglers ready to participate.