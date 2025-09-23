LEWES, Del. - On Tuesday, police found several guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside an abandoned truck on Lewes Beach. Police say the truck was registered in Maryland and the owner has been taken into custody.
Lewes Police Chief Thomas Spell said officers discovered a Ford Raptor pickup truck around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 that had bottomed out in the sand. Inside, officers located three handguns, two rifles and several hundred rounds of ammunition. The truck has since been impounded.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Cape Henlopen School District says it placed Fred Thomas Middle School, Fred Thomas Building, Lewes Elementary School and Cape Henlopen High School under a "secure status". In an email sent to families Monday morning, the district said that while operations are continuing as normal, they are taking the appropriate safety procedures.
Beebe Healthcare also notified its employees Tuesday that the facility was increasing security in response to the situation. The message did not indicate any direct threat to the hospital but confirmed that extra safety measures were being taken as a precaution.
The investigation is ongoing.