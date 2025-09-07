GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative crews are working to restore power after a car accident left about 400 members without electricity in the Georgetown area, the company said.
As of Saturday evening, all but four members had their power restored, the cooperative said. Crews will continue working until all service is back on.
The cooperative said crews were working to replace broken poles and wires at the scene of the accident, noting restoration could take several hours as the damage is extensive.
Members can check the status of outages using Delaware Electric Cooperative’s online outage map, which shows affected areas and provides updates as crews make repairs.