MILFORD, Del. — A widespread power outage left thousands without electricity in various parts of Sussex County.
The City of Milford said a vast majority of the city was impacted, including several intersections where traffic signals were not working. City leaders reminded drivers that any traffic signal that is not functioning should be treated as a four-way stop to ensure everyone’s safety.
Delaware Electric Cooperative reported 11,506 customers without power in Sussex County, and warned outages could be lengthy due to dangerous blizzard conditions.
"At some point, we may pull our crews off the roads until conditions improve for their safety – our top priority," DEC wrote. "If you lose power tonight, please be prepared to be without power all night and possibly into tomorrow. Some outages could last several days."
Delmarva Power reported 11,989 customers affected, including more than 900 in Milton.
The outages come as Delmarva is under a blizzard warning, with heavy wet snow falling on power lines. Local fire department dispatches show there have been multiple calls for power lines down Sunday.