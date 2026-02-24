DELAWARE - As of 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Delaware Electric Cooperative has restored power to over 37,000 homes, with additional reinforcements on the way.
The Co-op said crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative in Virginia will soon be dispatched to assist with restoration efforts in the area and help better determine possible restoration times.
This comes after 85,000 homes and businesses were without power Monday morning. By 11:30 a.m., 54,000 were reported as having no electricity.
Due to the scale of the outages, full restoration could take several days. The co-op said it will prioritize repairs affecting the largest number of homes first. The company is also urging people to stay clear of downed power lines.
The co-op said it expects thousands of additional members to have power restored over the coming hours.
Customers can report outages or downed lines by calling 1-800-898-8042, visiting Delmarva Power’s website or using the company’s mobile app.
