Rehoboth Beach

While the beach itself remains open, the beach patrol and city staff are also monitoring for any medical waste after reports of hypodermic needles washing ashore in nearby Delaware and Maryland beaches.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach officials announced on Monday that ocean access has been temporarily closed due to rough surf conditions and the city confirms reportings of medical waste ashore.
 
On Sunday night, a visitor reported seeing a syringe at the waterline. Following a survey Monday morning, the city found two exposed syringes with needles. The debris was found north of Queen Street and the other near Pennsylvania Avenue. Several pieces of pill bottles and caps to medicine bottles were also found says the city.
 
Anyone who spots medical waste is encouraged to contact DNREC's environmental hotline at (800) 662-8802.

