REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - According to documents for the Jan. 17 Mayor & Commissioners meeting contractor EDiS Rehoboth Beach Patrol station is under 6 months until completion.
The construction of the new beach patrol station remains on schedule, with EDiS saying the original completion date of May 16, is "not currently at risk." Final inspections are expected to begin on May 1.
The total contract cost, however, has risen. Initially estimated at $4.8 million, the project now stands at $5.6 million, just months away from its anticipated completion.
Rehoboth Beach local Rick Say, has seen the construction over the years. "I think it's great, the lifeguards really need it." A ceremony will be held next week staff where Commissioners, and beach patrol alumni all get a chance to sign a part of the new building.