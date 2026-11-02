GEORGETOWN, Del. — According to DelDOT, Route 113 southbound has reopened after it was closed for part of the morning near Route 9 in Georgetown following a crash that prompted a hazardous materials cleanup, Monday, Nov. 2.
The road was initially closed around 4:47 a.m., with all southbound lanes shut down at the intersection of Route 113 and Route 9.
The southbound lanes remained were closed as emergency crews continued working at the crash scene and conducting HAZMAT cleanup operations.
No additional details about the crash or possible injuries have been released.