SALISBURY, Md. - Two Salisbury University students, involved in an October assault of a man lured to an off-campus apartment, have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor false imprisonment.
Court documents say Sean Antone, 19, and Logan Clark, 20, and Dylan Pietuszka, 20, admitted to their roles in the incident, in which investigators say a group of SU students ambushed the victim after deceiving him into meeting a fake 16-year-old boy through a dating app. Upon arriving at the apartment, the victim was assaulted and not allowed to leave. The man later told police he believed he was targeted because of his sexuality.
Initially, 15 students, all members of a Salisbury University fraternity, were arrested and charged with felony hate crimes and assault. By December 2024, prosecutors reduced all charges to misdemeanors.
On Jan. 23, a Wicomico County District Court judge sentenced Clark to two years in prison, followed by 18 months of supervised probation with all but 68 of those days suspended. Antone received a two-year sentence with all but two days suspended along with the same probation period.
On Friday, Jan. 24, Pietuszka was sentenced to two years with all but 79 days suspended and 18 months of supervised probation. All three student's assault charges are indefinitely postponed.