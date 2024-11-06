SALISBURY, Md.- Seven Salisbury University students are facing charges in connection with an assault on a male victim. That is according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police were alerted to the event on Oct. 31 by Salisbury University Police, who had reviewed cell phone footage showing a male victim being physically assaulted by several men in an off-campus apartment.
Police say the victim was lured to an apartment on Oct. 15 under false pretenses through social media. Upon entering, he was surrounded, forced into a chair and subjected to physical and verbal abuse. According to police, the victim was repeatedly punched, kicked and spat on as he tried to escape, resulting in a broken rib and bruising.
Salisbury Police say the investigation revealed the assault was motivated by the victim’s sexual orientation. Detectives worked with witness statements and video evidence to identify and arrest seven men allegedly involved, all reportedly associated with a Salisbury University fraternity. Police say each suspect has been charged with:
First Degree Assault
False Imprisonment
Reckless Endangerment
Related Hate Crime Charges
Officials say those charged include:
Ryder Baker, 20, of Olney, Maryland
Bennan Aird, 18, of Milton, Delaware
Riley Brister, 20, of Davidsonville, Maryland
Cruz Cespedes, 19, of Jarrettsville, Maryland
Dylan Earp, 20, of Gambrills, Maryland
Elijah Johnson, 19, of Crofton, Maryland
Zachary Leinemann, 18, of Crofton, Maryland