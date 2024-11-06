Salisbury University students arrested

Salisbury Police say they arrested seven Salisbury University students after they say the men assaulted a male victim.

SALISBURY, Md.- Seven Salisbury University students are facing charges in connection with an assault on a male victim. That is according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police were alerted to the event on Oct. 31 by Salisbury University Police, who had reviewed cell phone footage showing a male victim being physically assaulted by several men in an off-campus apartment.

Police say the victim was lured to an apartment on Oct. 15 under false pretenses through social media. Upon entering, he was surrounded, forced into a chair and subjected to physical and verbal abuse. According to police, the victim was repeatedly punched, kicked and spat on as he tried to escape, resulting in a broken rib and bruising.

Salisbury Police say the investigation revealed the assault was motivated by the victim’s sexual orientation. Detectives worked with witness statements and video evidence to identify and arrest seven men allegedly involved, all reportedly associated with a Salisbury University fraternity. Police say each suspect has been charged with: 

  • First Degree Assault

  • False Imprisonment

  • Reckless Endangerment 

  • Related Hate Crime Charges

Officials say those charged include:

  • Ryder Baker, 20, of Olney, Maryland

  • Bennan Aird, 18, of Milton, Delaware

  • Riley Brister, 20, of Davidsonville, Maryland

  • Cruz Cespedes, 19, of Jarrettsville, Maryland

  • Dylan Earp, 20, of Gambrills, Maryland

  • Elijah Johnson, 19, of Crofton, Maryland

  • Zachary Leinemann, 18, of Crofton, Maryland

Tags

Locations

Producer

Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. 

Recommended for you