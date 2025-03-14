SOUTH BETHANY, Del. - The South Bethany Town Council has unanimously passed a "Quiet Period" Ordinance to curb noise disturbances and ensure peace within the community.
Under the newly adopted law, it will be unlawful to engage in or allow noise that can be clearly heard beyond property boundaries or within adjacent dwellings. Prohibited activities include:
- The playing of loud music or use of amplifiers, speakers, or any other sound-generating equipment
- The operation of motor vehicles in a manner that creates excessive noise, including the sounding of horns or alarms, unless used as a necessary warning
Exemptions to the Quiet Period
Certain activities will be exempt from the noise restrictions during the Quiet Period including:
- Emergency Services: Noise generated by police, fire, medical emergency, or other public safety officials performing official duties.
- Public Works and Utilities: Necessary public works or utility maintenance, including trash and recycling collection, when performed by authorized agencies.
- Special Events: Events authorized by the Town Council through a special permit, with conditions to minimize noise impact.
- Home Emergency Generators: Sounds from home generators used when utility power is disrupted.
Penalties for Violations
Violations of the Quiet Period regulations will result in a $50 fine, with each day of continued violation treated as a separate offense. Rental property owners who have multiple violations may face suspension or revocation of their rental license, subject to Town Council discretion.
Enforcement and Complaints
Locals and visitors who observe violations of the Quiet Period can report noise disturbances to the South Bethany Police Department. The town encourages residents to contact authorities if they encounter excessive noise that disrupts the peace.
Effective Date
The ordinance is now in effect, following the unanimous approval by the Town Council. The Quiet Period will be observed between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. This move is part of South Bethany's ongoing efforts to maintain a peaceful and harmonious environment for its residents.