MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis hosted a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 9. Davis provided updates on the Treasurer’s office priorities and addressed concerns about the recently passed federal budget bill and its potential impacts on the state.
“I encourage Delawareans from not only the Milford area, but up and down the state to attend this town hall and make their voices heard,” Davis said. “In my role as the steward of the state’s money and a provider of avenues to financial empowerment, I’m constantly seeking opportunities to make my office more responsive and more helpful to the people of our state.”
In addition to answering live questions, Davis highlighted statewide savings programs, financial literacy initiatives, and her office’s approach to implementing artificial intelligence.
A major focus of the meeting involved the able plan, a tax advantage and investment program that ensures those living with disabilities can invest money while not risking benefits such as social security or health care.
Matthew Clizbe advocates for those living with disabilities and works with Davis to spread awareness on programs like the able plan. Clizbe told CoastTV that Davis is taking a hands on approach to understand what the limitations for those living with disabilities are.
"What Miss Davis is doing is just taking a hands on role and trying to understand what these very real limitations are, because a lot of these limitations were built around archaic structures when disabled people were not intended to be part of society."