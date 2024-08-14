GEORGETOWN, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an accident that has resulted in the death of one person on Route Nine near Asphalt Alley. The Sussex County government announced late Tuesday night that it is in mourning after losing one of its young public servants.
The county says Thomas Wilson “Tommy” Berry III died while helping a victim of a car crash in Georgetown Tuesday afternoon. Berry was employed as a logistics technician in the County’s Emergency Medical Services division since 2022. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Georgetown and Ellendale fire companies.
Troopers say they were dispatched at 4:24 p.m, saying that Berry stopped to help the drivers of a two-car crash. One of the cars swerved off the road and hit a utility pole. According to DSP, while helping the driver of the Malibu, the utility pole snapped, bringing down the electrical wires. As a result, Firefighter Berry sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Helicopter footage shows a power pole fallen in the middle of the roadway with power lines down as well. One dark-colored sedan appeared to have run off the road with some damage to the front of the car.
As of 11:45 p.m. Delmarva Power's outage map shows three outages along Route 9 near where the crash happened. 706 customers are affected. The estimated restoration time is 3 a.m. on Aug. 14.
The Delaware Department of Transportation says Route Nine between Gravel Hill Road and Shingle Point Road is shut down in both directions for an indefinite amount of time. As of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday the roadway has still not been re-opened as Delaware State Police continue to investigate.
Delaware State Police says the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family. The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.
Based on Facebook posts from multiple fire companies along with State Rep. Bryan Shupe, it appears the victim was a first responder.
The Laurel Fire Department expressed their condolences on Facebook, saying their thoughts and prayers are with their brothers and sisters at the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company, the Georgetown Fire Company and the family of those involved.
Sussex County flags have been lowered to half-staff in Berry's honor. County Administrator Todd F. Lawson says grief counselors are being bought in to comfort colleagues and fellow employees affected by this sudden and tragic loss.
“We are beyond heartbroken at this loss of such a dedicated and caring young man who exemplified public service until his last moments on this earth,” says County Council President Michael H. Vincent. “His selfless act in a moment of need is one that will be long remembered by his friends and colleagues and by all of us at County government. As tragic as this loss of life is, his heroism is something we should all be proud of and thankful for, and we hold his family, co-workers, and all his brothers and sisters in the fire service in our hearts and prayers in this most difficult time.”
Delaware State Police is still investigating the cause of the crash and what killed this first responder in the line of duty. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.