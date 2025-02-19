Tractor-trailer catches fire on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, no injuries reported

CAPE CHARLES, Va. – A tractor-trailer fire shut down the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel early Wednesday, Feb. 19, causing major delays for travelers. All lanes reopened to traffic at 10:55 a.m.

Officials say the accident happened at 1:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the Thimble Shoal Tunnel. The tractor-trailer, which was fully loaded with frozen chicken, caught fire after the crash. Fortunately, no injuries or deaths have been reported.

Fire crews from Virginia Beach, Cape Charles and Cheriton responded to the scene to contain the fire. According to CBBT officials, the truck has since been cleared from the roadway, and there was no structural damage to the tunnel. 

Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

