CAPE CHARLES, Va. – A tractor-trailer fire shut down the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel early Wednesday, Feb. 19, causing major delays for travelers. All lanes reopened to traffic at 10:55 a.m.
Officials say the accident happened at 1:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the Thimble Shoal Tunnel. The tractor-trailer, which was fully loaded with frozen chicken, caught fire after the crash. Fortunately, no injuries or deaths have been reported.
Fire crews from Virginia Beach, Cape Charles and Cheriton responded to the scene to contain the fire. According to CBBT officials, the truck has since been cleared from the roadway, and there was no structural damage to the tunnel.