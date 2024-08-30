MILTON, Del. - Work has officially started on installing a new traffic light at the intersection of Route 16 and Mulberry Street in Milton.
According to C.R. McLeod, the Director of Community Relations at the Delaware Department of Transportation, the new signal is expected to be operational by the end of the year.
This upcoming traffic light will complement the existing signal just east at the intersection of Route 16 and Union Street. Recent updates to the Union Street light included the addition of left-turn signals, aimed at reducing traffic backups and improving flow on Union Street.
Nancy Casey is someone who has lived in Milton for years and has experienced this intersection for years "It will make all the difference in the world. You know, it's going to make it safer. We have way too many, really dangerous intersections, so that'll make it safer. That's a really good thing."
This same sediment is held by another local Lou Kramer
"In plain English, We need it. There are times it's so long to make a left to go to the post office. The new traffic lights are going to be very very helpful."
DelDot says the traffic lights will be up by the end of the year.