SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police has released the names of the two college students who died in a Sunday morning crash in Seaford. 22-year-old, Eric Staley, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, and 18-year-old, Makayla Belton, from Willow Grove, Pennsylvania were students at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
The collision happened on Oct. 6, at approximately 1:34 a.m. when a 2016 Nissan Rogue going south on Route 13, just south of Cannon Road, collided head-on with a 2005 Honda Pilot. Police say the Honda, which was going northbound in the southbound lane, struck the Rogue head-on.
Staley and Belton, who were passengers in the Rogue, were pronounced dead at the scene. The Rogue's driver, a 22-year-old man from Washington D.C., and another passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Bethesda, Maryland, were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
The driver of the Honda, a 24-year-old man from Georgetown also sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized. His passenger, a 40-year-old man from Georgetown, remains in critical condition. Authorities believe impairment may have contributed to the crash.
The University is mourning the loss of two of its students and offering resources to those in its community who may be struggling with the difficult news. The university canceled classes for all students Monday and Tuesday following the crash. It says both days will be wellness days for students. Counseling resources are available by calling 410-651-6449 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Students can also receive care in person at the Student Development Center.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation and asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Master Corporal K. Argo at (302) 703-3264. Tips can also be provided via Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333 or through the Delaware State Police's Facebook page.