CLAYTON, Del. - Delaware State Police have identified the victim in a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred early Friday morning as 59-year-old Joseph Laclair of Clayton.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Sept. 5 along Smyrna-Leipsic Road. According to DSP, Laclair was riding a Yamaha X1A when he misjudged the curve. The motorcycle left the roadway, entered a ditch, struck a culvert pipe and ejected Laclair. Laclair was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smyrna-Leipsic Road was temporarily closed while emergency crews responded and cleared the area. The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash. 

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

