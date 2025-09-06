UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash on Smyrna-Leipsic Road
- Grace Eckerle
Grace Eckerle
Reporter
Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.
-
- Updated
Tags
Locations
Grace Eckerle
Reporter
Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
‘This Is Insane’: Costco and Target revealed in proposed Atlantic Fields project
-
New shuttle service connects Lewes to Philadelphia
-
EXCLUSIVE: CoastTV confirms 'N-word' used by former Lewes fire chief
-
Lewes Fire Department members say decision on Buckaloo's punishment felt like a 'dictatorship'
-
Delaware DMV rolls out new alternative fuel vehicle fee