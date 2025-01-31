Woman hit by car in the Weis parking lot

Jan. 30, (CoastTV News.)

LEWES, Del. – The Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of Weis Markets in Lewes. The victim was identified by Mike Simpler as his sister Debbie Priddy.

"Debbie was truly an exceptional individual, inside and out. Please keep her two boys, grandchildren, and our family in your prayers," said Simpler on Facebook.

Authorities said the crash occurred around 3:22 p.m. on Jan. 30, when a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving south in the parking lot at 17232 North Village Main Boulevard. At the same time, 63-year-old Priddy from Milton was walking westbound and crossing the lane of travel.

For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep continued moving south and struck Priddy. She was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she later died. 

The driver of the Jeep, an 86-year-old man from Lewes, was not hurt.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is handling the investigation. Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Master Corporal K. Argo at (302) 703-3264. Tips can also be sent via Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

