OCEAN VIEW, Del. - The U.S. Postal Service is searching for a potential new location for the Ocean View Post Office as uncertainty continues over when full postal services will return to the community.
U.S. Sens. Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester and U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride announced that they received a formal response from USPS following their request for greater transparency, a clear timeline and a permanent solution for the post office, which has been closed since October 2025.
The Ocean View Post Office initially closed for emergency repairs after problems with the building were discovered. USPS first planned to repair the existing facility but announced in June that additional evaluations showed a complete rebuild was necessary. At that time, construction was expected to begin in spring 2027 and finish that fall.
However, in its latest response to Delaware's congressional delegation, USPS said additional engineering concerns have prompted another review of those plans. The agency is now searching for existing properties in Ocean View to determine whether leasing another building would be a better option than constructing a new post office at the current location.
“For more than a year, the people of Ocean View have dealt with changing plans and far too much uncertainty about the future of their Post Office,” said Senators Coons and Blunt Rochester and Congresswoman McBride. “We appreciate that USPS is seriously analyzing every option to restore full postal service to Ocean View, however that looks. But residents still deserve what we asked for in our letter: a permanent solution, a clear timeline, and regular, transparent communication about how USPS intends to get there. We will continue pressing USPS until Ocean View has the reliable, fully functioning Post Office this community deserves.”
One concern involves the collection box at 220 Atlantic Avenue in Ocean View.
USPS said it is preparing to replace the existing box with a larger one, although the 11 a.m. mail pickup time will remain unchanged.
The larger collection box was originally expected to be installed by May 30, following an announcement in April. USPS acknowledged the delay and said the replacement should be installed soon, according to the delegation.
Retail services and post office box access remains available at the Bethany Beach Post Office. Mail carrier operations continue through the Sussex County Carrier Annex in Frankford. The delegation also requested an in-person meeting with Postmaster General David Steiner.
USPS indicated it is willing to meet with the lawmakers and plans to contact congressional staff when it has a substantive update on the search for a potential new facility.